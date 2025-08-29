Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 9,091 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 143.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.08%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.