Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

BlueLinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $75.00 target price on BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

