Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

