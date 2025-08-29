Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,144,604. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSM stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $136.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

