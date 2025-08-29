Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE BHP opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.