Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,843 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $117,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5,379.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after buying an additional 1,872,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Aptiv stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $81.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
