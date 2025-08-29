Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ON Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ONON stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Further Reading

