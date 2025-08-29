Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,847 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total value of $300,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 224,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,236,219.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,813.62. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,939. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.92.

NYSE GWRE opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 546.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

