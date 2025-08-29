Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 288 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total transaction of $156,804.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $561,358.32. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $530.38 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.46 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cavco Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.