Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,573 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,573 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,084.60. The trade was a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.