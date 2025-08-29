Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The company had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.