Insider Buying: Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Insider Purchases 20,300 Shares of Stock

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Newton acquired 20,300 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 488 per share, for a total transaction of £99,064.

Nigel Newton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Nigel Newton sold 50,867 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476, for a total value of £242,126.92.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.8%

LON BMY opened at GBX 492.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.66. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 464 and a 1 year high of GBX 766. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 825.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

