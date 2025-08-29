Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$322.20.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$275.94 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$249.45 and a 12-month high of C$317.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$295.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total value of C$4,037,064.53. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

