Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI Holdings Raised by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

In other Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $50,008.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.