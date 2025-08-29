Investors Purchase High Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,640 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof294% compared to the typical volume of 1,937 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 703.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $310.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.92. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

