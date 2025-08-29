Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 21,678 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof121% compared to the average volume of 9,818 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Stock Down 7.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

