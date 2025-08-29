IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

IonQ Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE IONQ opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $8,231,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,382,644.76. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,203 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $24,135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

