iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $38,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

IGEB opened at $45.69 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

