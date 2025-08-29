iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 204,640 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately69% compared to the average volume of 120,746 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,979 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,653,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,609,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

