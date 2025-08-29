Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 241.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811,939 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $45,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,644 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,054,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,200,000 after buying an additional 3,521,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $17,826,000.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

