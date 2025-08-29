J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. J.Jill had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 13.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 15.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

