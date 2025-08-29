J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.58, but opened at $100.25. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 2,190,654 shares traded.

The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

