Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

