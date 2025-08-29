Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

