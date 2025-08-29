Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $41,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

