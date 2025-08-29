Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.3750.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,044,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,466,000 after buying an additional 217,851 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,748.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

