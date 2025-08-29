Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Read Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of KSS opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.