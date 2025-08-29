Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $11,650,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $7,818,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 831,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 785,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

