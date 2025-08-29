Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Komatsu Trading Up 2.4%

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Komatsu had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

