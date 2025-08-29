Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.3043.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

