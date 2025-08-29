Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.43.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Veritas raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

TSE LB opened at C$31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

