Lifesci Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Abivax

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abivax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.64). Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abivax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

ABVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Abivax from $33.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Abivax Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Abivax has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $81.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abivax by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abivax by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Abivax by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

