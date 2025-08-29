Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

