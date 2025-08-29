Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Stock Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Lithia Motors worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $338.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

