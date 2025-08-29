LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $36.42 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LTC

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.