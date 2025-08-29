Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,475,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Macerich by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,554,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 40.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

