MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. 1,795,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,406,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNKD. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $17,011,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $10,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 855,261 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.02.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
