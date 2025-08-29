Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MARI. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Maricann Group from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Beacon Securities lifted their price target on Maricann Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Maricann Group from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Maricann Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

