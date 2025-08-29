MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 171.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $45,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 147.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

MasTec Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $184.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

