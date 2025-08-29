Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

