MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.9167.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.14 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,856. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 129,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,707.20. This trade represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $297,873. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,093 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 98,159 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

