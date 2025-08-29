Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,134.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 377,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

