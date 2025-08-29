MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get MKS alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

MKS Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MKS during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MKS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MKS by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.