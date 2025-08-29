Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.1429.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,221. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

