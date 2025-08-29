MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $318.10 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares in the company, valued at $57,693,886.73. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

