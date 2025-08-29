MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.34, but opened at $282.05. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $285.28, with a volume of 7,983,104 shares.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.