Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

SATS stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.