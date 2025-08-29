Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,505,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.26 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.64.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

