Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $355.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.68.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

