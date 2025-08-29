Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,886.02. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,560.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.